Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 669.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 775,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 2,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,863. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -258.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

