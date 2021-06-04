Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 34,293 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,293 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 86,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355,770. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.