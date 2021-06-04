iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is TIAA Kaspick LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TIAA Kaspick LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.9% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 442,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

