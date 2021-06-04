18,182 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -519.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

