Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 87,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 14,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

