Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report sales of $195.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.99 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $857.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

KN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in Knowles by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

