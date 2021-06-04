Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,081,000. Magellan Health makes up 1.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Magellan Health by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Magellan Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 127,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN remained flat at $$94.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

