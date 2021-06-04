Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 2,991 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 183,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,835 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.