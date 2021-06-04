Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 487,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,274,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,216. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

