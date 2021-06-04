2,400 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Caterpillar comprises about 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $242.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,901. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $246.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

