Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $9.40 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. 2,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.