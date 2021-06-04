Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.52. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 810 shares changing hands.

SIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

