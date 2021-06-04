Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,872.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $4,872.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.01004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.72 or 0.09846558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052060 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.