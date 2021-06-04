StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $700,469.90

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $700,469.90 and $263.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,548,743,647 coins and its circulating supply is 17,135,549,293 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

