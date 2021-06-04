Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $572.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $551.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.69 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

