Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 228 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. PGGM Investments bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

