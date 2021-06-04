Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.1% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 779,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 249,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 300,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.