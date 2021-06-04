Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 4,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 648,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $581.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

