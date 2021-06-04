IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 3.8%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 6,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 611,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $600.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.69.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

