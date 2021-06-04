Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.32. 11,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 702,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

