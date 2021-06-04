MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

