F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

