Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. 81,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,653. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $3,209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

