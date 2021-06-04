Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 4,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337. Saputo has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.