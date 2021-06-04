CIBC Trims RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Target Price to C$2.50

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RIV stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.79. 27,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,714. The stock has a market cap of C$250.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.60.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

