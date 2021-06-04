CIBC Trims RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Target Price to C$2.50

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of RIV stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.79. 27,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,714. The stock has a market cap of C$250.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.60.
About RIV Capital
