GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $51.40 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of STERIS worth $51,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

NYSE STE traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $193.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,346. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

