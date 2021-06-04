SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 5.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

