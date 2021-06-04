SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 5.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
