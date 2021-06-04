GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,780 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $57,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 65.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Medpace by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.31. 374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,329. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.