Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $55.18 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $381.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.63. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

