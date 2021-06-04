B. Riley Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $370.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $374.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Shares of LULU traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.05. 59,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

