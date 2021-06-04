Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,764 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. 33,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

