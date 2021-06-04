AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Silgan by 20.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,713. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

