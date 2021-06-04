Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Increased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 1.2% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of Texas Roadhouse worth $129,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,908. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

