GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 256,835 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $103,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $125,473,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 5,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

