NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Posts Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.95. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

