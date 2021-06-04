Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,804 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

