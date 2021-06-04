77,690 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,474,000. Twilio comprises 14.5% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.74. 52,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

