Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,453 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Discovery worth $63,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.