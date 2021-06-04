Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,334,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.