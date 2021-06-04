Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 312.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,687. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.