Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.64 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $654.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

