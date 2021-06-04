Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 17,350 shares trading hands.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

