Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SFL (SFL)

6/1/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/28/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/19/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/18/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/13/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/13/2021 – SFL had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 6,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,966. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

