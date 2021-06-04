Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,413 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 441.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $472.71 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.68 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

