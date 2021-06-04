CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.08.

CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

