Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.80

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 3348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.
A number of research firms have commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20.
In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
