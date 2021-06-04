Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.80

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 3348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

