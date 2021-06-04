Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 1.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. 1,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,098,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $741.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,496 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

