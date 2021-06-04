RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $72.90. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $652.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

