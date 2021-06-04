Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.52. Approximately 2,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,661,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,780 shares of company stock worth $7,898,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

