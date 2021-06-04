Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.40 or 0.00301392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00240517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.01197629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,949.65 or 0.99967146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

